Le Roy tops Perry in girls hoops

Le Roy's Maddie Kiester sunk two key foul shots and Bryn Luckey hit the game winner at then end to give the Lady Knights a narrow victory over the Perry Yellowjackets in Le Roy last night, 49-47.

Luckey scored 13 points. Erin Cappotelli had 9, Ceci Tillson, 8 along with 14 rebounds, and Ava Horgan added 6.

For Perry, Rachel Evans had 18 points, Chelsea Pascoe, 11, and Diana Chisholm, 10.

Le Roy is now 5-5 on the year and Perry is 2-7.