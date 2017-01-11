January 11, 2017 - 7:42am
Le Roy tops Perry in girls hoops
Le Roy, sports, basketball.
Le Roy's Maddie Kiester sunk two key foul shots and Bryn Luckey hit the game winner at then end to give the Lady Knights a narrow victory over the Perry Yellowjackets in Le Roy last night, 49-47.
Luckey scored 13 points. Erin Cappotelli had 9, Ceci Tillson, 8 along with 14 rebounds, and Ava Horgan added 6.
For Perry, Rachel Evans had 18 points, Chelsea Pascoe, 11, and Diana Chisholm, 10.
Le Roy is now 5-5 on the year and Perry is 2-7.
