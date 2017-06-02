Le Roy's tennis team wins Section V title

Yesterday, Le Roy's tennis team beat Mynderse 3-2 to claim the 2017 Section V Class CC Championship.

This is the team's second sectional title and first since 2001.



Jim Farnholz ends his 31-year coaching career with a sectional title. His daughter Sophie is a senior on the team playing 1st singles.



The team finished with a 12-2 record



Le Roy's 4th team sectional title this school. Previously, the volleyball, winter cheerleading, and baseball teams claimed titles.

Photos and info submitted by Tim McArdle.