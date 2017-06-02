Online News. Community Views.

June 2, 2017 - 7:44am

Le Roy's tennis team wins Section V title

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, sports, tennis.

Yesterday, Le Roy's tennis team beat Mynderse 3-2 to claim the 2017 Section V Class CC Championship.

This is the team's second sectional title and first since 2001.

Jim Farnholz ends his 31-year coaching career with a sectional title. His daughter Sophie is a senior on the team playing 1st singles.

The team finished with a 12-2 record

Le Roy's 4th team sectional title this school. Previously, the volleyball, winter cheerleading, and baseball teams claimed titles.

Photos and info submitted by Tim McArdle. 

