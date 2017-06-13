Legislation passes State Senate to make permanent law allowing hunting with rifles in Genesee County

Press release:

A bill (S5064), continuing the use of rifles for big game hunting in Genesee County indefinitely, has passed the State Senate. Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer is the author and sponsor of the measure in the State Senate.

“Use of rifles for big game hunting has proven to be successful throughout the last two years,” said Ranzenhofer. “Many other rural communities across the state have a permanent provision, and this legislation would set it in stone for Genesee County.”

In 2015, Senator Ranzenhofer spearheaded the effort at the State Capitol to pass a new law (Chapter 68 of the Laws of 2015) that initially allowed the use of rifles in Genesee County. The law expires October 1st of this year. The Genesee County Legislature has requested that the current expiration date be removed.

“Expanding opportunities for sportsmen is important to me. Without legislative action, Genesee County residents would no longer be able to hunt big game with a rifle. I am proud to get the bill approved in the State Senate, and I am hopeful that the State Assembly will follow suit,” said Ranzenhofer.

The bill is currently on the Assembly Agenda. If enacted, the bill would take effect immediately.

In the Fall of 2014, the Genesee County Legislature and Genesee County Federation of Sportsman Club requested the inaugural legislation. Prior to the enactment of the revised statute, environmental conservation law only authorized the use of pistols, shotguns, crossbows, muzzle loading firearms or long bows when hunting deer from the first Saturday after November 15through the first Sunday after December 7.

