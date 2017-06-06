Libertarian Party announced candidates for Batavia City Council

Press release:

The Genesee County Libertarian Party is pleased and excited to announce three candidates for three Batavia City Council at-large positions. Lisa Whitehead, James Rosenbeck and Mark Potwora.

All three are longtime Batavia City Residents who care deeply about their city and want to continue and improve its great quality of life while being fiscally responsible to future generations.

We envision Lisa, Jim, and Mark as a team who will take on this challenge as a team. The GCLP endorses and will support them fully.