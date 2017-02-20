Libertarians seeking candidates for local offices

Press release:

“Just because you do not take an interest in politics...does not mean that politics won't take an interest in you.” This quote from Pericles who lived in Athens, Greece 2,500 years ago was true then and is true today in Genesee County, NY. The 44th President of the United States of America, Barack Obama said in his farewell speech: “If you're disappointed by your elected officials, grab a clipboard, get some signatures and run for office yourself. Show up. Dive in. Stay at it. Sometimes you'll win. Sometimes you'll lose." Many have lost interest and faith in our political system. I won’t argue that it is perfect, nor will I say it’s fair. It’s far from either, but it is what we have and we all have access to it. It is possible for virtually anyone to run for and win a seat in our county legislature, Batavia’s city council or a town board in our county.

The Libertarian Party is the fastest growing political party in the United States. Have you had enough of the continued partisan bickering and the constant growth of government, both in cost and intrusiveness? Have you decided, as have many others that the Republicans and Democrats are not for you? Do you want to make a difference? Then contact us, we would love to hear from you and discuss any and all potential candidacies.

Please feel free to contact me or Vice Chairman Mark Potwora at gclp.ny@gmail.com. You can also message us through our Facebook page www.facebook.com/GCLP.NY/