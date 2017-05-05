Library budget vote in Pembroke on May 16

Press release:

Residents of the Pembroke Central School District are being reminded to vote on Tuesday, May 16, at the Pembroke High School from 12 to 9 p.m. Posters and signs about the Corfu Free Library vote featuring local residents who are library patrons can be seen throughout the area. The signs and posters are a reminder for residents that their votes will determine the future of the Corfu Free Library.

About 45 people attended the April 18 public meeting held by the Corfu Free Library Board of Trustees at the Pembroke Community Center to learn about the proposition. The Trustees also hosted two small group sessions at the library in late April for residents.

At these meetings, Kristie Miller, president of the Corfu Library Board of Trustees, and Diana Reding, Library director, provided information about the May 16 vote that proposes to transition the Corfu Free Library to a school district public library. The library would remain housed in the same building with the same staff.

The school district would have no direct control of the library but would collect funds for the library. This transition would stabilize the funding needed to operate the library and provide elected representation to the taxpayers, as library trustees will be elected rather than appointed.

According to Board President Miller, “We hope that residents remember to vote on May 16. At our meetings, we have explained that library usage has increased steadily while our funding has not. With this vote, the proposed level of community-based funding would amount to 24 cents per $1,000 of assessed values on properties in the Pembroke School District.

"Without this transition, the future of the library is uncertain. We have been encouraged the positive comments we have received from the community who believe that the library is important to all of us.”

Slides from the presentation at the April 18 public meeting and additional information about the upcoming library vote are available online at the library’s website atwww.CorfuFreeLibrary.org. Residents with questions can also contact Miller at 585-599-4266.