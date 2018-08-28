L&M Specialty Fabrication breaks ground on new location in Batavia

L&M Speciality Fabrication is moving from Albion to a new, bigger location on East Saile Drive, Batavia, and today, company owners and local officials officially broke ground on the site of the new 23,000 square foot facility.

The company specializes in onion harvesting equipment, custom farm machinery and repairs of farm equipment.

The company is investing $2.2 million in the project. The new facility will include a production area and retail space for farm equipment parts.

Co-owner Lee Schuknecht said the new location was attractive because it's central to three rural counties (Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming), Batavia is already a central location for businesses that support farmers, and West Saile Drive has easy Thruway access.

While the company might be known for its onion harvesting equipment, L&M works with farmers to meet a variety of needs. They've built harvesters for other crops as well as custom conveyors and wagons for a variety of produce.

"With most farmers, we try to figure out their needs for different growing areas and try to meet those needs," Schuknecht said. "A lot times people come to us with something they need or a problem they have and we try to engineer a solution for their problem, so a lot of things we do, we may only build one or a couple."

GCEDC assisted the project with a sales tax worth $84,000 for building materials and supplies, and property tax abatement valued at $158,656. The company currently has seven employees and plans to hire two more once they are in their new building.

Photo: Chris Suozzi, VP of business development for GCEDC, Assemblyman Steve Hawley, Lee Schuknecht, Matt Geissler, Sarah Geissler, Robin Schuknecht, and Dale Schuknecht. Lee, Matt, and Sarah own the business. Dale and Robin, parents fo Lee and Sarah, assist in the business.