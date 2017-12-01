December 1, 2017 - 10:20am
Local authors featured in book fair at Richmond Memorial Library
The Richmond Memorial Library hosted a Local Author Book Fair on Thursday evening with about two dozen local authors participating.
The evening included a panel discussion about writing and publishing featuring Steven Huff, JoNelle Toriseva and Bill Kauffman.
The library also hosts a monthly Writer's Group, which meets the second Wednesday of each month, 6:30 p.m.
