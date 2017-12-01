Online News. Community Views.

December 1, 2017 - 10:20am

Local authors featured in book fair at Richmond Memorial Library

posted by Howard B. Owens in Richmond Memorial Library, batavia, writers, Local Authors, news.

writersrichmondnov302017.jpg

The Richmond Memorial Library hosted a Local Author Book Fair on Thursday evening with about two dozen local authors participating.

The evening included a panel discussion about writing and publishing featuring Steven Huff, JoNelle Toriseva and Bill Kauffman.

The library also hosts a monthly Writer's Group, which meets the second Wednesday of each month, 6:30 p.m.

writersrichmondnov302017-2.jpg

writersrichmondnov302017-3.jpg

