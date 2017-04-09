Local Drug Task Force announced a pair of arrests

Jacob Russell

Jacob J. Russell, 21, of Walkers Corners Road, Byron, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, unlicensed growing of cannabis, unlawful possession of marijuana. Russell was arrested Friday on a warrant by the Local Drug Task Force. He was allegedly found in possession of LSD and psilocybin mushrooms, and a quantity of processed marijuana and growing marijuana. Task force members also allegedly found two illegal knives and cash. Russell was arraigned and jailed on $7,500 basil. Additional charges are possible.

Charles "Gusto" Thigpen Williams, 38, of South Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. Williams was arrested on a grand jury indictment for the listed charges following an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force. Williams allegedly sold crack cocaine at a location in the City of Batavia. Williams was jailed pending arraignment in City Court.