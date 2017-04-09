Online News. Community Views.

April 9, 2017 - 11:06am

Local Drug Task Force announced a pair of arrests

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, byron, news.
Jacob Russell

Jacob J. Russell, 21, of Walkers Corners Road, Byron, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, unlicensed growing of cannabis, unlawful possession of marijuana.  Russell was arrested Friday on a warrant by the Local Drug Task Force. He was allegedly found in possession of LSD and psilocybin mushrooms, and a quantity of processed marijuana and growing marijuana. Task force members also allegedly found two illegal knives and cash. Russell was arraigned and jailed on $7,500 basil. Additional charges are possible.

Charles "Gusto" Thigpen Williams, 38, of South Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. Williams was arrested on a grand jury indictment for the listed charges following an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force. Williams allegedly sold crack cocaine at a location in the City of Batavia. Williams was jailed pending arraignment in City Court.

