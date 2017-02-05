Local wrestlers pick up a dozen titles at Section V tournment

Alexander's Dane Heberlein will have a chance to advance toward a third state title after beating Chase Runfola, of Letchworth, 8-6 in the 132-pound division of Class BB of Section V championship wrestling yesterday.

Heberlein was one of a dozen wrestlers from Genesee County to win sectional titles yesterday at the tournament hosted by Byron-Bergen, including four from Byron-Begen and two others from Alexander.

Below, after photos of Heberlein's match, Alexander's Nicholas Young defeated Canisteo-Greenwood’s Zach Flaitz, 7-3, and Byron-Bergen’s Chad Toal pinned Le Roy’s Andrew Englerth.

