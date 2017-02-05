Online News. Community Views.

February 5, 2017 - 12:58pm

Local wrestlers pick up a dozen titles at Section V tournment

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, wrestling, alexander, byron-bergen, news.

sectionvwrestling2017.jpg

Alexander's Dane Heberlein will have a chance to advance toward a third state title after beating Chase Runfola, of Letchworth, 8-6 in the 132-pound division of Class BB of Section V championship wrestling yesterday.

Heberlein was one of a dozen wrestlers from Genesee County to win sectional titles yesterday at the tournament hosted by Byron-Bergen, including four from Byron-Begen and two others from Alexander.  

Below, after photos of Heberlein's match, Alexander's Nicholas Young defeated Canisteo-Greenwood’s Zach Flaitz, 7-3, and Byron-Bergen’s Chad Toal pinned Le Roy’s Andrew Englerth.

For more results, visit Batavia's Best.

sectionvwrestling2017-2.jpg

sectionvwrestling2017-3.jpg

sectionvwrestling2017-4.jpg

sectionvwrestling2017-5.jpg

sectionvwrestling2017-6.jpg

sectionvwrestling2017-7.jpg

sectionvwrestling2017-8.jpg

sectionvwrestling2017-9.jpg

sectionvwrestling2017-10.jpg

sectionvwrestling2017-11.jpg

