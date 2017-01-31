Online News. Community Views.

January 31, 2017 - 3:36pm

Man accused of posting sexual pictures of minor to social media

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.
Davon S. St. John

A 27-year-old Oak Street resident has been arrested and accused of posting explicit pictures of a person under 17 years of age to social media.

Davon S. St. John, of 72 Oak St., Batavia, is charged with promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, promoting sexual performance of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of sexual misconduct.

Police allege that St. John posted the pictures on one of his social media accounts and then promoted them on another social media account.

She was arraigned in City Court and ordered held without bail.

 

