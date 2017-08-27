Man accused of setting box on fire in attempt to steal Apple ear buds from Walmart

A 19-year-old Batavia man has been charged with arson and petit larceny after allegedly setting a box on fire that contained Apple ear buds in an attempt to steal them.

The suspect then disposed of the burnt box under a metal display rack and attempted to leave the store before being intercepted by store security officers.

Arrested was John Rai Delara, 19, of MacArthur Drive, Batavia. He was charged with petit larceny, fifth-degree arson, and criminal mischief, 4th.

He was released on an appearance ticket.