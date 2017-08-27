Online News. Community Views.

August 27, 2017 - 2:26pm

Man accused of setting box on fire in attempt to steal Apple ear buds from Walmart

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, walmart, notify.

A 19-year-old Batavia man has been charged with arson and petit larceny after allegedly setting a box on fire that contained Apple ear buds in an attempt to steal them.

The suspect then disposed of the burnt box under a metal display rack and attempted to leave the store before being intercepted by store security officers.

Arrested was John Rai Delara, 19, of MacArthur Drive, Batavia. He was charged with petit larceny, fifth-degree arson, and criminal mischief, 4th.

He was released on an appearance ticket.

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian.
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

