Man accused of sex crimes acquitted by jury

The three-day trial of a man accused of sexually attacking a person on South Main Street in Batavia, was acquitted on all counts after the jury deliberated for 90 minutes today.

Kyle R. Shea was indicted by a grand jury in February on counts criminal sexual act in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the third degree, and first-degree sexual abuse.

The charges came after an investigation into allegations that Shea forced anal sexual conduct on another person, and that the alleged victim lacked the capacity to consent. in June or July of 2015.

District Attorney Lawrence Friedman said he didn't know why the jury reached the verdict it did and he had no further comment.