November 3, 2017 - 2:05pm

Man hit with liquid in downtown parking lot was not injured

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

Police have finally been able to interview the man who had some sort of liquid sprayed or splashed on him the night of Oct. 24 in a parking lot off East Main Street by three youngsters on bicycles, said Det. Eric Hill.

The man was not injured.

Hill said police still don't know what the liquid was. The initial dispatch said the victim had gasoline sprayed on him, but Hill said the officers who responded reported no odor of gas or any other substance.

Police would still like to talk with the youths, Hill said, and are trying to locate them.

Previously: Police investigating report of man sprayed with fluid in Downtown parking lot a week ago

