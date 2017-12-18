Man who stole battery cables from busses in Oakfield in 2014 pleads guilty

A man involved in the theft of more than $3,000 in battery cables from 50 busses in Oakfield in 2014 was recently located in Arizona, returned to Genesee County, and today entered a guilty plea to grand larceny 3rd.

The arrest of Jordan Prentice on the charge was not previously reported so not a lot information is available on the case.

In a brief email exchange today, Chief Deputy Jerry Brewster said Prentice was an accomplice of Jeremy Dean Lyons, who was indicted in 2014 on a count of criminal possession of stolen property 3rd.

Prentice, Brewster said, "took off on us."

According to Brewster, Prentice removed copper wires from busses at Lutz Sales, 2051 Judge Road, Oakfield, on Aug. 25, 2014.

"These were thick, heavy copper battery cables that ran the entire length of the bus," Brewster said. "As you probably recall, copper prices were through the roof at the time."

As part of the plea agreement, Prentice won't receive a sentence greater than "shock probation," which means a time in jail and probation.

Assistant District Attorney did not oppose Prentice, who was in custody at the time of his hearing this morning, being released under supervision of Genesee Justice. Prentice, she said, has been living in Arizona for two years, has married, become a father, and has held a steady job.

While awaiting sentencing next month, he cannot leave Genesee County, however. He will be living with his parents in Oakfield.