January 18, 2017 - 3:59pm

Man with robbery conviction given two years in state prison

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

Terrance Johnson, appeared for sentencing in Genesee County Court this afternoon on a robbery conviction.

Johnson was arrested last May for first-degree robbery after being released from a four-month term in the Genesee County Jail for a gang assault in Batavia.

Neither the district attorney nor Johnson’s defense took the opportunity to speak before sentencing; however, Johnson took the chance to casually express that he was “happy to get this out of the way” never taking responsibility or expressing an apology to the victim for his actions.

Johnson was smiling for most of the appearance, glancing and mouthing things to members of the gallery and even laughed to himself several times.

He was sentenced to two years in state prison to be followed by three years post-release supervision and was issued orders of protection for two individuals.

via out news partner, WBTA

blue button