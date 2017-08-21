Online News. Community Views.

August 21, 2017 - 11:06am

Men's basketball league wraps up inaugural season with championship game

sports, basketball, Lady Irish Men's Basketball League.

menshoopchamps2017.jpg

The champions of the inaugural season of the Lady Irish Men's Basketball League is 585 Showtime after the squad beat Hickory 70-58 at Notre Dame yesterday.

Members of 585 Showtime: Jalen Smith, Justin Washington, Ballard Maye, Dashawn Suber, Tajzay Powell, David Andrews, Chezeray Rolle, Adam Brasky and Ryan Hogan.

Smith led all scorers with 36 points.

img_1284menshoopschamp.jpg

img_1281menshoops.jpg

menshoopchamps2017-2.jpg

menshoopchamps2017-3.jpg

menshoopchamps2017-4.jpg

menshoopchamps2017-5.jpg

menshoopchamps2017-6.jpg

