December 22, 2016 - 3:35pm

Mexican citizen arrested in Elba admits to illegal re-entry to the U.S. after deportation

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, elba, news.

A Mexican citizen barred from ever entering the U.S. again after serving a prison term on a rape conviction has pled guilty to reentry after deportation in federal court.

Jose Maria Agustin, 43, arrested in Elba a year ago following a raid of a property by the Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security, faces a possible sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

In 2009, Agustin was convicted in California of forcible rape and assault with a deadly weapon. After serving a five-year prison term he was deported. 

Agustin was located in Elba following an investigation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Sheriff's Office.  He was arrested locally on a charge of sex offender failing to report a new address.  He had not registered in New York and was working in the U.S. without authorization.

