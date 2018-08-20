Mill work scheduled for Tracy Avenue tomorrow

Press release:

On Tuesday,, August 21, 2018, from 7 AM to 5 PM,, Tracy Avenue in the City of Batavia will be closed to all thru traffic for cold milling of pavement. The work will be done between Washington Avenue and North Street.

All motorists that regularly use this road are asked to seek alternative routes during the operation. Residents within the area of the closure should anticipate delays,, but we will do our best to accommodate getting you to and from yo ur residence.

This work is weather dependent and subject to rescheduling if it rains.

Contact the Bureau of Maintenance and ask to speak to the Streets Supervisor or Superintendent at 585 - 345 - 6400 opt.. 1 if you have any questions.