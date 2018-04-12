Online News. Community Views.

April 12, 2018 - 9:42am

Minor injury accident reported at Main and Bank, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A motor vehicle accident with minor injuries is reported at Main Street and Bank Street, Batavia.

City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

