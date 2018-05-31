Local Matters

May 31, 2018 - 5:19pm

Muckdogs back on the air with WBTA

posted by Howard B. Owens in wbta, muckdogs, baseball, sports.

Press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs today announced an agreement with WBTA to bring Muckdogs baseball back to the radio waves. Home games will air on 1490 WBTA after a one-year hiatus. Road games will be broadcast online, as well as the TuneIn Radio App. 

“We have received a lot of feedback from fans wanting the games back on WBTA, are very excited to be able to deliver that to them.” Muckdogs General Manager Dave Chase said Thursday. 

WBTA President and General Manager Dan Fischer added: “We are extremely excited for professional baseball to be back on our air, and to continue the tradition of Muckdogs baseball on WBTA.” 

The new “Voice of the Muckdogs,” Andy Helwig, will be on the call for all 76 Muckdogs games this season. Helwig comes to the Muckdogs from Canisius College, where he broadcasts volleyball, soccer, lacrosse and basketball on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN App.

