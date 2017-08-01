Online News. Community Views.

August 1, 2017 - 8:52pm

Non-emergency numbers not working for 9-1-1 Center

posted by Howard B. Owens in 911 Center, Emergency Dispatch, news.

Non-emergency phone numbers for the 9-1-1 Center are currently not working.

You can still phone in an emergency by dialing 9-1-1, but if you're trying to reach a dispatcher, or Batavia PD, or Le Roy PD, or the Sheriff's Office, with a non-emergency call, the usual numbers are not working.

Batavia PD can be contacted for non-emergencies at (585) 345-6351.  The administrative lines are (585) 345-6444.

Le Roy PD and the Sheriff's Office can be reached at (585) 343-5000.

However, if you have an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

