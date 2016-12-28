Notre Dame and Batavia open Lion's Tournament with wins

Batavia and Notre Dame will meeting in the Lion's Tournament final on Thursday at GCC after the Fighting Irish knocked of Roy-Hart 47-41 and the Blue Devils topped Albion 60-43.

For the Irish, Nico Zambito scored 14, including a pair of threes, Ryan Moffat had 13 points, including three triples and Anthony Gugino hit a pair of threes for six total points.

In the nightcap, Tee Sean Ayala dropped seven three point shots for 21 points on the night and Antwan Odom added 16 points.

For Albion, Lamar Chambers had 19 points.