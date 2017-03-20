March 20, 2017 - 9:28am
Notre Dame considering adding boys lacrosse, girls ice hockey to school's athletics
posted by Howard B. Owens in Notre Dame, sports.
Press release:
On Weds. March 29th, Notre Dame High School will hold informational meetings to gauge community interest as they consider the addition of Boys Lacrosse and Girls Ice Hockey to their sports offerings.
The Girls Ice Hockey meeting will be held at 6pm followed by the Boys Lacrosse meeting at 7pm.
Contact Mike Rapone or Wade Bianco at 343-2783 more information.
