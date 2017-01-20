Notre Dame edges Alexander, 34-33

Even with a couple of key players out because of colds, the Alexander Lady Trojans gave Notre Dame a fight for four quarters, falling short at the end when Callie McCulley sunk a pair of free throws to give the Irish a 34-33 victory.

The home team ended the first and second quarters with leads, but Notre Dame's defense helped keep the game within reach.

McCulley finished with 10 points to go with 10 from Margaret Sutherland and 5 from Natalie Thornton.

For Alexander, Marissa Scharlau, Jordan George, 7, Maci Riggs and Caylin Walton each had 6.