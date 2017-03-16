Online News. Community Views.

March 16, 2017 - 12:08pm

Notre Dame hockey players and coach selected for Scotty Bowman Cup

posted by Howard B. Owens in Notre Dame, hockey, sports.

Press release:

Notre Dame High School is proud to announce that three members of their hockey team as well as Coach Marc Staley have been selected to participate in the prestigious Scotty Bowman Cup to be held on Wednesday, March 22nd at KeyBank Center.

Cameron Clark and Ryan Webster have been selected to play on the Rochester Senior Team and Ethan Conrad has been selected to play on the Rochester Junior Team. Coach Staley has been selected as the Rochester Senior Team Coach.

The Scotty Bowman Cup is hosted by the Buffalo Sabres and honors the best high school aged hockey players across Buffalo and Rochester. Three games will be held that evening beginning at 5 pm. Admission for the event is $5 per person.

Congratulations Cameron, Ryan, Ethan and Coach Staley! We are proud of your accomplishments and can’t wait to cheer you on!

