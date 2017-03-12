Online News. Community Views.

March 12, 2017

Notre Dame's season comes to an end with lost in Far West Regionals

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, Notre Dame.

ndhoopsmarch112017.jpg

Too many missed shots and too many turnovers made it hard for Notre Dame to keep up with Panama yesterday at Buffalo State College in the Far West Regional championship for Class D girls basketball.

Notre Dame lost 49-40.

Callie McCulley scored 13 points, Margaret Sutherland, eight, Morgan Rhodes and Natalie Thornton had six each.

ndhoopsmarch112017-2.jpg

ndhoopsmarch112017-3.jpg

ndhoopsmarch112017-4.jpg

ndhoopsmarch112017-5.jpg

