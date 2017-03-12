March 12, 2017 - 12:05pm
Notre Dame's season comes to an end with lost in Far West Regionals
posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, Notre Dame.
Too many missed shots and too many turnovers made it hard for Notre Dame to keep up with Panama yesterday at Buffalo State College in the Far West Regional championship for Class D girls basketball.
Notre Dame lost 49-40.
Callie McCulley scored 13 points, Margaret Sutherland, eight, Morgan Rhodes and Natalie Thornton had six each.
