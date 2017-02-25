Online News. Community Views.

February 25, 2017 - 12:32pm

O-A outguns Pavilion in shootout to advance in Section V playoffs

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, oakfield-alabama, Oakfield, Pavilion.

oa-pavilionhoopsfeb242017.jpg

It was all action on the home court of the Hornets last night as Oakfield-Alabama and the Pavilion Golden Gophers staged a shootout in a quest to advance in the Section V tournament. 

O-A came out on top, 75-70.

For Oakfield-Alabama, Tylor Ohlson scored 17, Ryan Douglas, 16, Reice Woodward, 15, Dalton Carlsen, 13, Joey Burdick, 11.

For Pavilion, Luke Milligan scored 20, Hunter Seaman, 15 (hitting four three-pointers), Ryley Elliott, 12 (two three-pointers), Caleb Milligan, 11 and Rob Cutcliffe, eight.

 oa-pavilionhoopsfeb242017-4.jpg

oa-pavilionhoopsfeb242017-3.jpg

oa-pavilionhoopsfeb242017-5.jpg

oa-pavilionhoopsfeb242017-6.jpg

