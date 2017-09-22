Oakfield officials asking residents input on creating new fire district

Press release:

The Village of Oakfield will be holding a public hearing on Monday, September 25th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. located at Village Hall, 39 Main St. Oakfield NY.

The purpose of the public hearing is to hear public comments the possible creation of a Fire Protection District encompassing the Town and Village of Oakfield with the Oakfield Fire Department that would provide a better service to them and allow the Fire Department to become its own taxable entity. The Oakfield Fire Department is currently owned and operated through the Village of Oakfield and its budget with fiscal support from the Town of Oakfield. The Village would like to seek the input of the public, including, but not limited to, the Village and Town of Oakfield residents, to better decide if this process is in the residents best interest.

This is the first step toward beginning this lengthy process, if it is decided to be in the residents best interest, more public hearings and joint meetings between the Village of Oakfield, Town of Oakfield and the Oakfield Fire Department must occur as all entities need to be in a formally binding agreeance, which will, in turn, be subject to public permissive referendum. All parties that are interested in attending will be given the opportunity to speak in front of the Village Board of Trustees if they chose so.