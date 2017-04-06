Online News. Community Views.

April 6, 2017 - 5:17pm

Oakfield woman accused of selling prescription medications

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, Oakfield, news.
smith_adriannmug2017.jpg
Adriann Smith

Adriann T. Smith, 36, of South Pearl Street, Oakfield, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and one count of criminal nuisance 1st. 

Smith was arrested on a grand jury indictment that was the result of an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force into the sale of prescription drugs in the Village of Oakfield and City of Batavia.

She is accused of selling the drugs to a Drug Task Force agent. 

She was jailed pending arraignment.

 

 

