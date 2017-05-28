Old Courthouse cupola illuminated red, white and blue this week with donated LCD lighting system

Installation of a new LCD lighting system atop the Old Courthouse in Batavia was completed this week and for Memorial Day Weekend, the cupola is illuminated with alternating red, white and blue lights.

The system, donated by Batavia-based Lighting Design Innovations, has a color pallet of thousands of shades to fit any occasion.

The value of the system is $7,500 and is computer controlled.

Paul Mercier, a partner in the company, pitched the idea to the County Legislature in February and said his company would donate the system for the cupola.

"For us, the significant aspect of being here is we believe in community," Mercier said.

Mercier suggested that at some point, the Legislature may wish to support a fundraising effort to illuminate the entire building.