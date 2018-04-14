Owner's son thwarts theft of trailer from residence in Alabama
A person driving a black pick up truck apparently tried to steal a trailer from a residence in Alabama.
The son of the owner followed the truck and managed to get him stopped at Lewiston and Meadville roads. The pickup driver unhooked the trailer and took off.
The plate of the truck comes back to a residence in Niagara County. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has been notified. Deputies there are familiar with the subject.
