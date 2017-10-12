October 12, 2017 - 7:37am
Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation honors two Batavia residents as Outstanding Italian-Americans
The Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation presented Outstanding Italian-American awards last night at Terry Hills to Thomas Cecere and Justin Calarco-Smith.
Cecere and Calarco-Smith, both lifelong Batavia residents, were honored for their service to the community.
Photos by Frank Cupuano.
