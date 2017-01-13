Patients from accident in Bergen in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital

The two drivers involved in an accident yesterday afternoon on Route 33 in Bergen are both in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Strong lists all patients being cared for in the intensive care unit as "guarded."

The drivers are identified by State Police as Donald L. Bausch, 74, of Batavia, and Otavia M. Bell, 18, of Rochester.

Troopers believe Bell failed to yield the right of way to Bausch, causing a T-bone accident.

There was an engine fire in Bell's car and among the first people on scene were employees of Genesee Lumber. They used a forklift they were transporting to to tilt Bell's car enough to get her out of the vehicle. Bell was in-and-out of consciousness and when she gain consciousness, she was incoherent and said she thought there was another person in the vehicle with her.

Since a second person wasn't found in the vehicle, the Genesee Lumber employees used the forklift to raise her vehicle so firefighters should check under it for another patient. There was no second person.

Bausch had to be extricated from his vehicle.

