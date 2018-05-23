May 23, 2018 - 4:24pm
Pembroke advance in playoffs in baseball
Submitted photo.
The Pembroke Dragons have advanced to the semifinals of the Class C1 sectionals in baseball after beating Sodus yesterday 15-5. Zach von Kramer picked up the win.
There are three local baseball games today:
- Batavia plays Leadership Academy at 5 p.m. at Dwyer Stadium.
- Notre Dame has a sectional playoff game at 7:30 p.m. at Dwyer Stadium.
- Oakfield-Alabama plays Campbell-Savona at 5 p.m. in Hornell.
