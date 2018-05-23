Local Matters

May 23, 2018 - 4:24pm

Pembroke advance in playoffs in baseball

posted by Howard B. Owens in baseball, sports, pembroke.

img_6841pembroke.jpg

Submitted photo.

The Pembroke Dragons have advanced to the semifinals of the Class C1 sectionals in baseball after beating Sodus yesterday 15-5. Zach von Kramer picked up the win.

There are three local baseball games today:

  • Batavia plays Leadership Academy at 5 p.m. at Dwyer Stadium.
  • Notre Dame has a sectional playoff game at 7:30 p.m. at Dwyer Stadium.
  • Oakfield-Alabama plays Campbell-Savona at 5 p.m. in Hornell.

