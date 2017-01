A 27-year-old Pembroke resident is accused of entering a home on Read Road, Pembroke, last night with a 12 gauge shotgun and menacing a family inside the residence.

Alex Patrick Wells, of Read Road, is charged with burglary 2nd and menacing 2nd.

The incident was reported at 11:52 p.m., Thursday.

Well was arraigned in Pembroke Town Court and jailed on $25,000 bail or $50,00 bond.