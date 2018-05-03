People on Porter Avenue reportedly throwing bricks at the jail

A corrections officer has requested a response from Batavia PD to deal with a group of people on Porter Avenue who are reportedly throwing bricks at the Genesee County Jail.

The C.O. says a supervisor is out on Porter Avenue now.

UPDATE 8:48 p.m.: A responder just drove up Porter and didn't see anything.

UPDATE 8:49 p.m.: A supervisor was out with two females. The women have moved on. An officer says they may have been girlfriends of inmates trying to get their attention.