Person pinned between tractor and tree in Pembroke, minor injuries
A person is reportedly pinned between a tractor and a tree at a residence on Cohocton Road, Pembroke.
He's believed to have suffered only minor injuries.
Pembroke fire, Indian Falls fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
UPDATE 3:27 p.m.: East Pembroke's utility vehicle requested to the scene. The location is well off the road, behind a barn. Also a chief asked for the availability of Mercy Flight as a precaution. Mercy Flight 4 out of Buffalo is on ground standby.
