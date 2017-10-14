Online News. Community Views.

October 14, 2017 - 8:43am

Person seriously injured after being stabbed in throat at location on Veterans Memorial Drive

crime, batavia, news

The Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred about 9:30 p.m., Friday, behind a shopping mall on Veterans Memorial Drive.

A male victim was stabbed in the throat.

A good Samaritan found the victim in the parking lot of Batavia Downs and called for help. Deputies arrived on scene first and administered first aid until medics arrived.

The stabbing is believed to have occurred behind 4140 Veterans Memorial Drive, the location of Jagged Edges, Pawn King, Yume Asian Bistro and Peebles.

The victim was transported by Mercy EMS to ECMC for treatment of serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Batavia PD, State Police, Mercy EMS, and security staff from Batavia Downs.

