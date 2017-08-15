Photo: Accident on Ellicott Street, Batavia

Reader-submitted photo of an accident this morning around 5:45 a.m. on Ellicott Street just west of Jackson Street, Batavia.

The SUV was occupied by eight people, all returning home to Niagara Falls from vacation, police told our news partner, WBTA.

At least two people were sent to the hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The vehicle was westbound when it veered off the roadway, struck two street signs and a light pole before crashing into the tree.