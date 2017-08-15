Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 15, 2017 - 6:46am

Photo: Accident on Ellicott Street, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, batavia, news.

20170815_061120jacksonacc.jpg

Reader-submitted photo of an accident this morning around 5:45 a.m. on Ellicott Street just west of Jackson Street, Batavia.

The SUV was occupied by eight people, all returning home to Niagara Falls from vacation, police told our news partner, WBTA.

At least two people were sent to the hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The vehicle was westbound when it veered off the roadway, struck two street signs and a light pole before crashing into the tree.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button