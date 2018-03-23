Photo: Little Free Library reopens on Main Street, Batavia

A few years ago, Brian Kemp, co-owner of T-Shirts Etc., set up a Little Free Library on Main Street near his former location then this past summer, it got vandalized. This week with the help of Espe Hernandez, Myloh, and Aslan Kemp, he fixed it back up and got it restocked with books.

He said book donations, when there isn't enough space in the Little Library, can also be brought to his shop at 37 Center St., Batavia. The current location of this Little Free Library is front of the Independent Living Center -- Genesee Region.