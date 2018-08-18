Photo: Local businessman showing his support for Hawley's bid for ballot line for Congress

Assemblyman Steve Hawley's pitch to the committee of eight selecting the possible GOP candidate to replaced Rep. Chris Collins on the November ballot from Andrew Young today.

Young grabbed a couple of Hawley signs from his garage and replaced "Assembly" with "Congress" and stuck the signs in front of his business, Reliant Reality, on West Main.

Young said he made the signs on his own with "no input or awareness on Steve's part. I did it because I think he is the best man for the job. He has proven to be an effective advocate for our community and he has lived up to the highest level of integrity. Perhaps more important than anything right now, we could use some old-fashioned integrity."

Young submitted the photo.