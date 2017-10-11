Online News. Community Views.

October 11, 2017 - 5:05pm

Photo: Long-awaited scoreboard repair at Dwyer Stadium

posted by Howard B. Owens in dwyer stadium, baseball, sports, batavia.

signrepairdwyer2017.jpg

It's been a few years since baseball fans at Dwyer Stadium could see the names of hitters at the plate and their batting averages, but when this spring's first "play ball" is called that will have changed.

Crews were at the stadium today making long-desired (by the fans) repairs of the outfield sign that will restore the lighting to the upper portion where players names and averages appear.

The project is part of the city's maintenance budget for Dwyer.

