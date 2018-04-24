Photo: Possum stuck on a fence

Phyllis Seager sent in this picture about an hour ago of a possum stuck on a fence in the 300 block of East Main Street, Batavia.

She said she wanted to get the possum down but the folks at the neighboring business wouldn't let her.

UPDATE 9 p.m.: Seager said the possum was still there as of 8 p.m. I drove by at 8:45 p.m. and it was gone. Seager said she doesn't know how it got down. She's hoping once it got dark the possum got brave enough to get down on its own.