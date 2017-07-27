July 27, 2017 - 6:07pm
Photo: River Street Bridge is gone
posted by Howard B. Owens in River Street Bridge, batavia, infrastructure, news.
Two giant cranes lifted away the deck of the River Street Bridge tonight as part of a reconstruction project for the bridge spanning the Tonawanda Creek.
Unfortunately, during the time the cranes were doing the work, I couldn't stop because I had else I needed to be and by the time I got back, the work was done. If anybody took any good pictures, please send them to [email protected] and I'll add them to this post.
Recent comments