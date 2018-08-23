August 23, 2018 - 7:28pm
Photos: A horse and a Plymouth in Oakfield
Driving through Oakfield this afternoon, I spotted this horse atop a hill and the Plymouth parked by a barn on Lockport Road.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App
Driving through Oakfield this afternoon, I spotted this horse atop a hill and the Plymouth parked by a barn on Lockport Road.
Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments