December 25, 2017 - 1:28pm

Photos: A tribute to Genesee County's first responders

posted by Howard B. Owens in First Responders.

Today, as we've done for the past five years, we pay tribute to the first responders who put their lives at risk every day to help keep us all safe.  Here is a slideshow of photos from throughout 2016 of first responders on the job, providing community service and in training.

December 25, 2017 - 3:53pm
Brian Graz
WHAT WOULD WE DO WITHOUT THEM... Bravo!

Great compilation by the Batavian... and definitely deserved by all the 1st responders who willing give of their time and personal safety to help our community.

Upcoming

