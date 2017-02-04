February 4, 2017 - 3:21pm
Photos: ARC clients get snowmobile rides in Oakfield
posted by Howard B. Owens in Sno-Packers, Oakfield, news, ARC Genesee-Orleans.
Clients of ARC of Genesee-Orleans paid a visit to the Sno-Packers clubhouse today for rides on snowmobiles around the track in the neighboring field.
It's been a couple of years since there was enough snow for the otherwise-annual ride. Even today, the snow cover was thin and the ground was just frozen enough to handle the weight of the snowmobiles.
Several children enjoyed multiple rides around the track.
