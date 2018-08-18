Local Matters

August 18, 2018 - 6:20pm

Photos: BPD officer plays Jenga with kids at Lambert Park

posted by Howard B. Owens in Lambert Park, batavia, Batavia PD, news.

There was a community event with Mercy EMS at Lambert Park yesterday and Dayne Burroughs spotted Officer Christopher Lindsay in the midst of an intense game of Jenga with two of the children who attended and sent us these pictures.

"It's so nice to see the community and police interacting positively, with smiles and laughter," Burroughs said. "Batavia still is a 'small town' in some ways."

This was the annual Children's Carnival hosted by Community Action of Orleans & Genesee. This year's event was generously sponsored by Fidelis Care, Care-a-van Ministries and the YMCA. Many Genesee County agencies hosted game booths. We were very fortunate to have the Batavia PD, Fire Department, and Mercy EMS present as well. Thank you to all for coming out and supporting us!
For more information about Community Action please call our office at 343-7798.

