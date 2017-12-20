Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 20, 2017 - 10:58am

Photos: Care-A-Van celebrates Christmas with residents of Washington Towers

posted by Howard B. Owens in Care-A-Van, Washington Towers, batavia, news.

christmasbagswatowers2017.jpg

This Christmas season, as in previous years, Paul and Bridget Ohlson and the rest of the folks with Care-A-Van ministeries are serving the elderly community in Batavia to help ensure they do not feel forgotten.

The ministries have prepared more than 400 gift bags and last night 74 of them were delivered to residents at Washington Towers, along with cookies and coffee and a short concert of Christmas carols. Care-A-Van will also visit 400 Towers and several local residents at their homes.

christmasbagswatowers2017-2.jpg

christmasbagswatowers2017-3.jpg

christmasbagswatowers2017-4.jpg

christmasbagswatowers2017-5.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button