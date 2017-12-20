Photos: Care-A-Van celebrates Christmas with residents of Washington Towers

This Christmas season, as in previous years, Paul and Bridget Ohlson and the rest of the folks with Care-A-Van ministeries are serving the elderly community in Batavia to help ensure they do not feel forgotten.

The ministries have prepared more than 400 gift bags and last night 74 of them were delivered to residents at Washington Towers, along with cookies and coffee and a short concert of Christmas carols. Care-A-Van will also visit 400 Towers and several local residents at their homes.